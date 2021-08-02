MacKenzie Scott's HBCU giving starkly contrasts with the approach of early white funders of historically Black colleges and universities
By Tyrone McKinley Freeman, Associate Professor of Philanthropic Studies, Director of Undergraduate Programs, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, IUPUI
When white philanthropists made large gifts to these schools in the 19th century and early 20th century, many insisted upon a vocational focus for Black higher ed.
