Pandemic pushed defendants to plead guilty more often, including innocent people pleading to crimes they didn’t commit
By Shi Yan, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
David M. Zimmerman, Associate Professor of Psychology, Missouri State University
Kelly T. Sutherland, Ph.D. Candidate in Applied Psychology and Prevention Science; Data Manager at the Center for Open Science, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Miko M. Wilford, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Massachusetts Lowell
While guilty people are more receptive to plea offers, innocent defendants can also see pleading guilty as an attractive option.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 2nd 2021