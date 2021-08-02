Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ryerson's reputational crisis: What to do about its namesake and his legacy

By Sibo Chen, Assistant Professor, School of Professional Communication, Ryerson University
Share this article
Discussions on the renaming of Ryerson University must prioritize the public interest and meet the collective responsibility to engage with Canada’s history of Indigenous oppression.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Albanese calls for $300 vaccination incentive, as rollout extended to vulnerable children
~ Influencer marketing is big business: here are five mistakes the stars (and the brands who sponsor them) should avoid
~ MacKenzie Scott's HBCU giving starkly contrasts with the approach of early white funders of historically Black colleges and universities
~ Pandemic pushed defendants to plead guilty more often, including innocent people pleading to crimes they didn’t commit
~ What is Section 230? An expert on internet law and regulation explains the legislation that paved the way for Facebook, Google and Twitter
~ What's driving the huge blooms of brown seaweed piling up on Florida and Caribbean beaches?
~ What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
~ 4 ways extreme heat hurts the economy
~ New endorsement laws could create pitfalls for college athletes
~ 70 years ago Walter Plywaski fought for atheists' right to become citizens – here's why his story is worth remembering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter