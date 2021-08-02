Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How years of fighting every wildfire helped fuel the Western megafires of today

By Susan J. Prichard, Research Scientist of Forest Ecology, University of Washington
Keala Hagmann, Affiliate Assistant Professor, University of Washington
Paul Hessburg, Research Ecologist, United States Forest Service
Share this article
More than 40 fire scientists and forest ecologists in the US and Canada teamed up to investigate why wildfires are getting more extreme. Climate change is part of the problem, but there’s more.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Albanese calls for $300 vaccination incentive, as rollout extended to vulnerable children
~ Influencer marketing is big business: here are five mistakes the stars (and the brands who sponsor them) should avoid
~ MacKenzie Scott's HBCU giving starkly contrasts with the approach of early white funders of historically Black colleges and universities
~ Pandemic pushed defendants to plead guilty more often, including innocent people pleading to crimes they didn’t commit
~ What is Section 230? An expert on internet law and regulation explains the legislation that paved the way for Facebook, Google and Twitter
~ What's driving the huge blooms of brown seaweed piling up on Florida and Caribbean beaches?
~ What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
~ 4 ways extreme heat hurts the economy
~ New endorsement laws could create pitfalls for college athletes
~ 70 years ago Walter Plywaski fought for atheists' right to become citizens – here's why his story is worth remembering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter