How years of fighting every wildfire helped fuel the Western megafires of today
By Susan J. Prichard, Research Scientist of Forest Ecology, University of Washington
Keala Hagmann, Affiliate Assistant Professor, University of Washington
Paul Hessburg, Research Ecologist, United States Forest Service
More than 40 fire scientists and forest ecologists in the US and Canada teamed up to investigate why wildfires are getting more extreme. Climate change is part of the problem, but there’s more.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 2nd 2021