Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, continuing forest fires are destroying livelihoods

By Doga Celik
Share this article
As the extent of the damage comes to light, the ruling Justice and Development Party has faced criticism and public outcry for the country's lack of safety measures and emergency plans.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Should we vaccinate children against COVID-19? We asked 5 experts
~ How to meaningfully involve children in research?
~ Tail whips and flairs: the jaw-dropping, high-flying tricks that won BMX freestyler Logan Martin the gold
~ In Georgia, a book with stories to empower women written by men garners criticism
~ Cameroon: New Abuses by Both Sides
~ Thinking of taking a language in year 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know
~ Muscles are important, but stiff tendons are the secret ingredient for high-speed performance
~ If I've already had COVID, do I need a vaccine? And how does the immune system respond? An expert explains
~ Killer Robots: Urgent Need to Fast-Track Talks
~ There's a strong case to be made for constitutional monarchies. But there's no case for one in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter