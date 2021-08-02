Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tail whips and flairs: the jaw-dropping, high-flying tricks that won BMX freestyler Logan Martin the gold

By Eva Ellmer, The University of Queensland
Share this article
A BMX freestyle expert explains the recipe for success in one of the Olympics’ newest — and most dangerous — sports.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Should we vaccinate children against COVID-19? We asked 5 experts
~ How to meaningfully involve children in research?
~ In Georgia, a book with stories to empower women written by men garners criticism
~ Cameroon: New Abuses by Both Sides
~ Thinking of taking a language in year 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know
~ Muscles are important, but stiff tendons are the secret ingredient for high-speed performance
~ If I've already had COVID, do I need a vaccine? And how does the immune system respond? An expert explains
~ Killer Robots: Urgent Need to Fast-Track Talks
~ There's a strong case to be made for constitutional monarchies. But there's no case for one in Australia
~ Has the High Court shown the way for successful Māori claims to marine title?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter