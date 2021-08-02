Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: New Abuses by Both Sides

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) member patrols in the city of Buea in the anglophone South-West region, Cameroon, on October 4, 2018. © 2018 REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo (Nairobi) – New abuses in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions by both government security forces and armed separatists highlight the urgent need to protect communities at risk and to hold those responsible for abuses to account, Human Rights Watch said today. Cameroonian security forces killed two civilians, raped a 53-year-old woman, destroyed and looted at least 33 homes, shops,…


© Human Rights Watch -


