Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Muscles are important, but stiff tendons are the secret ingredient for high-speed performance

By Anthony Blazevich, Professor of Biomechanics, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
The fastest sprinter is the world right now is Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who won Olympic gold in the men’s 100-metre sprint with a time of 9.80 seconds. You might be surprised to learn that most of the explosive power displayed by Jacobs and other elite athletes doesn’t come from their muscles, or even from their minds – it comes from somewhere else.

Muscles are important, but the real secret is using training and technique to store and reuse elastic energy…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Should we vaccinate children against COVID-19? We asked 5 experts
~ How to meaningfully involve children in research?
~ Tail whips and flairs: the jaw-dropping, high-flying tricks that won BMX freestyler Logan Martin the gold
~ In Georgia, a book with stories to empower women written by men garners criticism
~ Cameroon: New Abuses by Both Sides
~ Thinking of taking a language in year 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know
~ If I've already had COVID, do I need a vaccine? And how does the immune system respond? An expert explains
~ Killer Robots: Urgent Need to Fast-Track Talks
~ There's a strong case to be made for constitutional monarchies. But there's no case for one in Australia
~ Has the High Court shown the way for successful Māori claims to marine title?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter