Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gamers know the power of 'flow' — what if learners could harness it too?

By Simon McCallum, Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Edward Schofield, Reviews Advisor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Video gaming is often seen as a distraction for students. So the challenge is to distract students back towards learning – and video games provide the perfect model.


