Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Australian Law Targets Activist Groups, Peaceful Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two Jabiluka mine protesters sit chained to heavy drilling equipment installed at the proposed site of the Jabiluka Uranium mine in Jabiluka, Australia on March 24, 1998. © 1998 STR Old/Reuters By Laura Thomas, Acting Australia Director  In Australia, occupying inconvenient places has been a crucial tactic for protesters to highlight human rights abuses and environmental destruction. That’s why it’s concerning to see the Australian government try to make it easier to deregister nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) if they promote protests where minor offenses may…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


