Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: Urgent Need to Fast-Track Talks

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2019 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Governments should move urgently to begin negotiations on a new treaty to prohibit and restrict autonomous weapons systems, known as “killer robots.” A small number of powerful countries that are developing autonomous weapons have been holding up action on a treaty at international talks. The many countries that oppose delegating life-and-death decisions to machines should adopt new international law to ensure human control and accountability in the use of force.   (Washington, DC, August 2, 2021) ) – Governments should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Has the High Court shown the way for successful Māori claims to marine title?
~ Gamers know the power of 'flow' — what if learners could harness it too?
~ Orangutans, gibbons and Mr Sooty: what the origins of words in Southeast Asia tell us about our long relationships with animals
~ Australia's international education market share is shrinking fast. Recovery depends on unis offering students a better deal
~ What Olympic athletes can teach us about regulating our emotions and staying dedicated
~ Aboriginal people near the Ranger uranium mine suffered more stillbirths and cancer. We don't know why
~ Who were Australia's best prime ministers? We asked the experts
~ Belarusian sprinter sent home from Olympics by Belarusian officials says she will ask for asylum
~ “One, Two, Three!” Jamaicans thrilled by their women sprinters’ Olympic run
~ Research and development are key to resilient food systems in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter