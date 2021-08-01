Tolerance.ca
Research and development are key to resilient food systems in Africa

By Lulama Ndibongo Traub, Technical Chair, Regional Network of Agricultural Policy Research Institutes (ReNAPRI), Stellenbosch University
Thomas Jayne, MSU Foundation Professor, Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics, Michigan State University
Wandile Sihlobo, Visiting Research Fellow, Wits School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
What will it take to build sustainable, resilient food systems in African countries? This was among the questions considered at the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit in late July. The summit, the first of its kind in this century, aims to identify bold, innovative actions, with measurable outcomes. These actions are needed to achieve many of the Sustainable Development Goals in what the UN has dubbed the “Decade…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


