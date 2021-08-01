National Cabinet's plan out of COVID aims too low on vaccinations and leaves crucial questions unanswered
By Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Stephen Duckett, Director, Health Program, Grattan Institute
Tom Crowley, Associate, Grattan Institute
To get to stage C of the plan out of COVID, 80% of adults over 16 need to be vaccinated. But that equates to just under 65% of all Australians – too low to safely open international borders.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 1st 2021