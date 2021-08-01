Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top economists say cutting immigration is no way to boost wages

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Only five of the 56 economists surveyed believed lower immigration would boost wage growth. The rest backed measures to lift productivity and investment and changes that boosted the power of unions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Research and development are key to resilient food systems in Africa
~ Five key reasons why basic income support for poor South Africans makes sense
~ What Kenya needs to do better as it braces for fourth wave of COVID-19
~ Nigeria isn't ready to deal with rising COVID-19 cases
~ National Cabinet's plan out of COVID aims too low on vaccinations and leaves crucial questions unanswered
~ Weak public consultation approach draws questions about plans to ‘revitalise’ beloved Trinidad park
~ In the face of elite tourism projects, the Barbuda Warbler isn't the only one that might lose its home
~ Who’s trying to silence the fearless voice of Sri Lankan journalist Tharindu Jayawardhana?
~ How a swimming pool became Puerto Rico's symbol of climate change and corruption
~ Egypt: Renewed Judicial Harassment of Rights Defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter