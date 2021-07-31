Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weak public consultation approach draws questions about plans to ‘revitalise’ beloved Trinidad park

By Flora Thomas
Plans allegedly include replacing the existent grass with AstroTurf in order to utilise the park's potential as “a public wellness and sports hub in the heart of our capital city.”


