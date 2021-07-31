Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the face of elite tourism projects, the Barbuda Warbler isn't the only one that might lose its home

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
After 2017's Hurricane Irma, Barbudans were made to evacuate the island. Little did they know this would coincide with the washing away of their centuries-old communal land rights.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Weak public consultation approach draws questions about plans to ‘revitalise’ beloved Trinidad park
~ Who’s trying to silence the fearless voice of Sri Lankan journalist Tharindu Jayawardhana?
~ How a swimming pool became Puerto Rico's symbol of climate change and corruption
~ Egypt: Renewed Judicial Harassment of Rights Defenders
~ Myanmar: Coup Leads to Crimes Against Humanity
~ Arrest of Afghan Journalists Highlights Larger Concerns
~ Coral Bell: the 'accidental academic' who wanted to stop armageddon
~ Mali: Girls’ Basketball Coach Indicted for Sexual Assault
~ Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka put the focus on the importance of mental performance for Olympic athletes
~ Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter