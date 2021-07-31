Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s trying to silence the fearless voice of Sri Lankan journalist Tharindu Jayawardhana?

By GroundViews
One of Sri Lanka’s most promising young journalists is facing intimidation following his reporting on the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.


