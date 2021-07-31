Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest of Afghan Journalists Highlights Larger Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 9, 2021. © 2021 Rahmat Gul/AP Images The arrests this week of four journalists in Kandahar underscore rising concerns the Afghan government is trying to shield itself from media criticism. Among the many threats they face, Afghanistan’s embattled journalists should not also have to face prosecution for doing their jobs. On July 26, four journalists – Mohib Obaidi, Sanaullah Siyam, Qudrat Sultani, and Bismillah Watandost – were arrested by the National Directorate of Security,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt: Renewed Judicial Harassment of Rights Defenders
~ Myanmar: Coup Leads to Crimes Against Humanity
~ Coral Bell: the 'accidental academic' who wanted to stop armageddon
~ Mali: Girls’ Basketball Coach Indicted for Sexual Assault
~ Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka put the focus on the importance of mental performance for Olympic athletes
~ Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings
~ UK: Blogger Craig Murray jailed for eight months over “jigsaw identification”
~ The link between local pub closures and support for UKIP
~ How could an Italian gallery sue over use of its public domain art?
~ Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse company' – what does that mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter