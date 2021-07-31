Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Renewed Judicial Harassment of Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights activist Gamal Eid is seen at a court in Cairo, March 24, 2016.  © 2016 Reuters / Asmaa Waguih (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have summoned at least five prominent human rights defenders during July 2021 for questioning as part of a decade-old criminal investigation, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have used Case 173 of 2011 to arbitrarily prosecute leading rights defenders and organizations over allegations of receiving foreign funds. Since 2016, authorities have summoned for interrogation dozens of members of nongovernment groups, mostly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


