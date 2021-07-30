Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coral Bell: the 'accidental academic' who wanted to stop armageddon

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Research Associate, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
This piece is part of a new series in collaboration with the ABC’s Saturday Extra program. Each week, the show will have a “who am I” quiz for listeners about influential figures who helped shape the 20th century, and we will publish profiles for each one. You can read the other pieces in the series here.

When Australian international relations scholar Coral Bell died in 2012, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mali: Girls’ Basketball Coach Indicted for Sexual Assault
~ Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka put the focus on the importance of mental performance for Olympic athletes
~ Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings
~ UK: Blogger Craig Murray jailed for eight months over “jigsaw identification”
~ The link between local pub closures and support for UKIP
~ How could an Italian gallery sue over use of its public domain art?
~ Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse company' – what does that mean?
~ Don't be fooled by signs of recovery – pandemics weaken the flow of business ideas for seven years
~ The pandemic could leave us with congestion chaos – here's how to avoid it
~ How dare China, the worlds’ number one propagandist, accuse the BBC of broadcasting “fake news"?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter