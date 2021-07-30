Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Girls’ Basketball Coach Indicted for Sexual Assault

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Former President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Hamane Niang attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 official mascot launch ceremony on April 18, 2018 in Beijing, China. © 2018 Visual China Group via Getty Images (New York) – The Malian authorities’ arrest and indictment of a coach accused of sexual harassment and assault of teenage female basketball players is an important step for protecting children and women athletes from abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. Following reporting in June 2021 on sexual abuse in Mali’s Under-18 women’s national…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka put the focus on the importance of mental performance for Olympic athletes
~ Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings
~ UK: Blogger Craig Murray jailed for eight months over “jigsaw identification”
~ The link between local pub closures and support for UKIP
~ How could an Italian gallery sue over use of its public domain art?
~ Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse company' – what does that mean?
~ Don't be fooled by signs of recovery – pandemics weaken the flow of business ideas for seven years
~ The pandemic could leave us with congestion chaos – here's how to avoid it
~ How dare China, the worlds’ number one propagandist, accuse the BBC of broadcasting “fake news"?
~ Vaccination rate needs to hit 70% to trigger easing of restrictions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter