Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka put the focus on the importance of mental performance for Olympic athletes

By Nicole W. Forrester, Assistant Professor, School of Media, Ryerson University
Share this article
Two of the world’s top athletes have raised awareness of mental health issues on the Olympic stage. An Olympian explains why mental training can be as important as physical training.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings
~ UK: Blogger Craig Murray jailed for eight months over “jigsaw identification”
~ The link between local pub closures and support for UKIP
~ How could an Italian gallery sue over use of its public domain art?
~ Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse company' – what does that mean?
~ Don't be fooled by signs of recovery – pandemics weaken the flow of business ideas for seven years
~ The pandemic could leave us with congestion chaos – here's how to avoid it
~ How dare China, the worlds’ number one propagandist, accuse the BBC of broadcasting “fake news"?
~ Vaccination rate needs to hit 70% to trigger easing of restrictions
~ Russia and Syria: bound together in a mission that is far from accomplished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter