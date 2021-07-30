Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Mounting Taliban Revenge Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family flees Panjwai district in Kandahar province on July 4, 2021, after the Taliban captured the area.  © 2021 Javed Tanveer / AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Taliban forces in Afghanistan are targeting known critics for attack despite claiming that they have ordered their fighters to act with restraint, Human Rights Watch said today. In Kandahar, the Taliban have been detaining and executing suspected members of the provincial government and security forces, and in some cases their relatives. Among recent cases, the Taliban executed a popular Kandahari comedian,…


Read complete article

