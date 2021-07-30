Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Blogger Craig Murray jailed for eight months over “jigsaw identification”

By rebeccaj
NewsFormer UK ambassador and blogger Craig Murray will imminently begin an eight-month prison sentence related to his blogging on the 2020 trial of former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) considers the prison sentence disproportionate, and notes that while journalists must ensure they adhere to court orders with regard to witness protection, imprisonment in connection with any journalistic activity should only ever be a measure of absolute last resort, if at all. Murray is expected to surrender himself to police on 30 July to begin his eight-month prison…


© Reporters without borders -


