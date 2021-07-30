Tolerance.ca
Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse company' – what does that mean?

By Daniel Broby, Director, Centre for Financial Regulation and Innovation, University of Strathclyde
Mark Zuckerberg wants to reinvent Facebook. He has been telling analysts and journalists that he wants the company to lead the way to a completely different internet. He said:

In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company … In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression…


© The Conversation -


