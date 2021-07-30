Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In North Macedonia, some young people manage to build successful businesses during the Covid-19 crisis

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Three young entrepreneurs from Bitola, a city in the south of North Macedonia, provide examples of youth who have dealt with the COVID-19 crisis in a creative and positive manner.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


