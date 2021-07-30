Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugly Twins: a novel type of attacks on local independent media in Serbia

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsAccording to the analysis based on sources of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), at least three Serbian local outlets are attacked by fake websites with the likely objective to undermine both the trust in the media and their revenues. As the court claims it cannot react, the new weapon for attacking independent journalists also spreads to Kosovo and North Macedonia.In addition to receiving perpetual online and direct threats sometimes coming from the representatives of the governing party and being physically attacked and smeared in the t


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ In North Macedonia, some young people manage to build successful businesses during the Covid-19 crisis
~ RSF hails former Malian intelligence chief’s arrest over reporter’s disappearance
~ Community initiative keeps Kenyan women breastfeeding exclusively for longer
~ Reluctant to be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest
~ Five ways to turn Bali into a 'Zoom island' for global remote workers
~ Portland stone: how a creamy British limestone became a symbol of empire and elitism
~ Hong Kong democracy protester's sentencing sets a harsh precedent for national security law
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changes in opposition policy
~ Vital Signs: Uber's impact on traffic accidents is a lesson in calculating social benefit
~ 3 things we need to get right to ensure online professional development works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter