Five ways to turn Bali into a 'Zoom island' for global remote workers
By Eugene Sebastian, Executive Director, Australia-Indonesia Centre, Monash University
Helen Fletcher-Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, The Australia-Indonesia Centre, Monash University
Kevin Evans, Indonesia Director, Monash University
The Indonesian government recently announced plans to send 8,000 Jakarta-based civil servants to work remotely in Bali to help the tourism-dependent economy rebound from the pandemic.
If the government succeeds in fully vaccinating Bali residents, the idea makes a certain amount of sense.
Hotels and restaurants are struggling to survive. According to Statistics Indonesia,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 30, 2021