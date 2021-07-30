3 things we need to get right to ensure online professional development works
By Filia Garivaldis, Senior Lecturer, BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash University
Sarah Kneebone, Education & Training Manager, BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash University
Demand for professional development has grown but the pandemic has forced it online. Decades of evidence from online education tells us how to ensure professional development remains effective.
- Friday, July 30, 2021