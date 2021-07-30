Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Curious Kids: do penguins fly underwater?

By Belinda Cannell, Research fellow, Research Associate, The University of Western Australia
Do penguins fly underwater? - Rhys, age 7, Perth.



Indeed they do. They can’t fly through the air but they can fly underwater.

In other words, a penguin uses the muscles in its chest to bring its special wings, called flippers, downwards. But then it uses the muscles between its shoulders to bring its flippers upwards.

Hummingbirds, which fly in the air, are the only other type of bird that use both the muscles in their chest and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


