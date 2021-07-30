Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian state comes down hard on protests over ‘Thirsty Khuzestan’

By Fred Petrossian
Share this article
Three years ago, protests broke out in Iran's richest province of Khuzestan against water shortages. Like today's, these were also met with force, as protesters blame government corruption and mismanagement.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changes in opposition policy
~ Vital Signs: Uber's impact on traffic accidents is a lesson in calculating social benefit
~ 3 things we need to get right to ensure online professional development works
~ Curious Kids: do penguins fly underwater?
~ No wonder people are confused. Most official COVID vaccine advice is way too complex
~ We must include more women in physics — it would help the whole of humanity
~ India's vaccine rollout is ignoring the many inequities in its society
~ Unchecked Spyware Industry Enables Abuses
~ The essence of LeRoy Clarke, Trinidad and Tobago's master artist who died this week
~ COVID has changed policing — but now policing needs to change to respond better to COVID
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter