Unchecked Spyware Industry Enables Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march in Budapest, Hungary during a July 26, 2021 protest against the Hungarian government over reports that it has used Pegasus spyware. © 2021 Marton Monus/Reuters (New York) – Recent reports that NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware has been used for surveillance of dozens of journalists, human rights activists, and others demonstrate the urgent need for governments to suspend the trade in surveillance technology until rights-protecting regulatory frameworks are in place, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments should immediately cease their own use of surveillance…


© Human Rights Watch


