Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID has changed policing — but now policing needs to change to respond better to COVID

By Vicki Sentas, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Law, UNSW
Leanne Weber, Professor of Criminology, University of Canberra
Louise Boon-Kuo, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Share this article
Policing during the pandemic has tended to focus on punitive measures against individuals. A community-focused, public health approach would move away from coercive policing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The essence of LeRoy Clarke, Trinidad and Tobago's master artist who died this week
~ News Corp walks a delicate line on COVID politics
~ Rapid antigen testing isn't perfect. But it could be a useful part of Australia's COVID response
~ The discovery of Indigenous children's bodies in Canada is horrific, but Australia has similar tragedies it's yet to reckon with
~ The power of no: Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Black women's resistance
~ Gamblers bet more when in the dark: feedback can curb their online losses
~ Sex trafficking isn't what you think: 4 myths debunked – and 1 real-world way to prevent sexual exploitation
~ Iran: Deadly Repression of Khuzestan Protests
~ Climate change is causing tuna to migrate, which could spell catastrophe for the small islands that depend on them
~ Friday essay: how 'Afghan' coats left Kabul for the fashion world and became a hippie must-have
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter