COVID has changed policing — but now policing needs to change to respond better to COVID
By Vicki Sentas, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Law, UNSW
Leanne Weber, Professor of Criminology, University of Canberra
Louise Boon-Kuo, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Policing during the pandemic has tended to focus on punitive measures against individuals. A community-focused, public health approach would move away from coercive policing.
- Thursday, July 29, 2021