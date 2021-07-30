Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The discovery of Indigenous children's bodies in Canada is horrific, but Australia has similar tragedies it's yet to reckon with

By Lilly Brown, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The recent discovery of the bodies of Indigenous children being found in Canada reminds us of the dark history of Australia’s treatment of young First Peoples and children here in Australia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The essence of LeRoy Clarke, Trinidad and Tobago's master artist who died this week
~ COVID has changed policing — but now policing needs to change to respond better to COVID
~ News Corp walks a delicate line on COVID politics
~ Rapid antigen testing isn't perfect. But it could be a useful part of Australia's COVID response
~ The power of no: Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Black women's resistance
~ Gamblers bet more when in the dark: feedback can curb their online losses
~ Sex trafficking isn't what you think: 4 myths debunked – and 1 real-world way to prevent sexual exploitation
~ Iran: Deadly Repression of Khuzestan Protests
~ Climate change is causing tuna to migrate, which could spell catastrophe for the small islands that depend on them
~ Friday essay: how 'Afghan' coats left Kabul for the fashion world and became a hippie must-have
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter