Human Rights Observatory

Gamblers bet more when in the dark: feedback can curb their online losses

By Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology, UNSW
Robert Slonim, Professor of Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Swee-Hoon Chuah, Professor of Behavioural Economics, University of Tasmania
Online wagering is the fastest-growing segment of gambling in Australia. It’s a trend of particular concern because losing money through online brokering and betting apps is associated with higher rates of gambling-related harm than other types of gambling.

These apps provide the ability to win and lose money anywhere, anytime — and their popularity has been exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdowns.

A survey of 2,000…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


