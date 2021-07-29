Climate change is causing tuna to migrate, which could spell catastrophe for the small islands that depend on them
By Katherine Seto, Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Johann Bell, Visiting Professorial Fellow, University of Wollongong
Quentin Hanich, Associate Professor, University of Wollongong
Simon Nicol, Adjunct professor, University of Canberra
Climate change models predict tuna will leave the waters of Pacific Island nations, meaning they will lose a crucial revenue source.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 29, 2021