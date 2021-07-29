Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress moves to reclaim its war powers

By Sarah Burns, Associate Professor of Political Science, Rochester Institute of Technology
Share this article
A new proposal also puts pressure on presidents to evaluate their foreign policy objectives more clearly to determine whether military action is, in fact, appropriate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change is causing tuna to migrate, which could spell catastrophe for the small islands that depend on them
~ Friday essay: how 'Afghan' coats left Kabul for the fashion world and became a hippie must-have
~ If Australia is serious about fixing the culture at parliament, this is the code of conduct we need
~ Should the University of Melbourne host the Menzies Institute? The answer hinges on academic freedom
~ Pest plants and animals cost Australia around $25 billion a year – and it will get worse
~ A COVID 'ring of steel' around Sydney would play havoc with Australia's supply chains
~ How a perfect storm of events is turning Myanmar into a 'super-spreader' COVID state
~ Australia shouldn't ‘open up’ before we vaccinate at least 80% of the population. Here's why
~ Landmark public inquiry report finds Maltese state must “shoulder responsibility” for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia
~ Tokyo Olympics: how athletes are using ice vests, parasols and slushie machines to cope at the hottest Games ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter