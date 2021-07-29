Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

E-highways: why motorway cables are probably not the best way to decarbonise lorries

By Tom Stacey, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Road transport accounts for around a quarter of all CO₂ emissions – reducing this is crucial to reaching net zero emissions in the next 25 years. When it comes to alternative fuels in passenger vehicles like cars, the automotive industry seems united around batteries and electric motors. In the UK, the growth in electric vehicle sales matches the decline in new petrol…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Landmark public inquiry report finds Maltese state must “shoulder responsibility” for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia
~ Tokyo Olympics: how athletes are using ice vests, parasols and slushie machines to cope at the hottest Games ever
~ Northern Ireland protocol: here's what a compromise between EU and UK could look like
~ Refugees are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, but low priority for vaccines
~ Why women are owning the podium for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics
~ Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles' withdrawal is a sign of resilience and strength
~ 5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health
~ Life lessons from beekeepers – stop mowing the lawn, don't pave the driveway and get used to bugs in your salad
~ COVID: the beta variant is surging in mainland Europe – should the UK be worried?
~ How the travel industry still ignores people with disabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter