Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland protocol: here's what a compromise between EU and UK could look like

By Billy Melo Araujo, Senior Lecturer in EU and International Economic Law, Queen's University Belfast
The EU has announced it will suspend its legal action against the UK for allegedly breaching the Northern Ireland protocol by unilaterally extending grace periods related to trade between Great Britain and the province. The intention is for both parties to discuss realistic and practical solutions to the trade issues arising from the protocol, which is the agreement they negotiated to avoid a hard border in Ireland as part of Brexit.…


© The Conversation -


