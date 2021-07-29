Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Refugees are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, but low priority for vaccines

By Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Share this article
As high-income countries move into post-vaccination life with vaccination rates of over 80 doses per 100 people, only 1.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Landmark public inquiry report finds Maltese state must “shoulder responsibility” for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia
~ Tokyo Olympics: how athletes are using ice vests, parasols and slushie machines to cope at the hottest Games ever
~ E-highways: why motorway cables are probably not the best way to decarbonise lorries
~ Northern Ireland protocol: here's what a compromise between EU and UK could look like
~ Why women are owning the podium for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics
~ Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles' withdrawal is a sign of resilience and strength
~ 5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health
~ Life lessons from beekeepers – stop mowing the lawn, don't pave the driveway and get used to bugs in your salad
~ COVID: the beta variant is surging in mainland Europe – should the UK be worried?
~ How the travel industry still ignores people with disabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter