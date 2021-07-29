Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life lessons from beekeepers – stop mowing the lawn, don't pave the driveway and get used to bugs in your salad

By Siobhan Maderson, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow and Associate Lecturer in the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, Aberystwyth University
Share this article
For many people, the past year has led to an increased appreciation for our fragile natural world. This is important because, alongside COVID, we are also facing a global climate and biodiversity crisis.

A recent report by IPBES (the intergovernmental science-policy platform on biodiversity and ecosystem services) highlighted enormous pressures on land and marine ecosystems…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles' withdrawal is a sign of resilience and strength
~ 5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health
~ COVID: the beta variant is surging in mainland Europe – should the UK be worried?
~ How the travel industry still ignores people with disabilities
~ Earth's inner core is growing more on one side than the other – here’s why the planet isn't tipping
~ Resilience gives students an edge in rural African universities
~ What South Africa needs to do to improve education for disabled children
~ Tanzania's Hassan faces her first political test: constitutional reform
~ Skyglow forces dung beetles in the city to abandon the Milky Way as their compass
~ Dogs in the city: on the scent of Zimbabwe's urban history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter