Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The four-day work week – has its moment arrived? Podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Over the last few years, companies and governments in a number of countries have begun to experiment with the idea of a four-day work week – and some of the results are in. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to experts about these recent trials, explore how they fit into the long history of ever-shrinking work hours, and wonder what this all might mean for the future of work.

Then, we look at the history and politics of how informal settlements in the Kenyan capital,…


© The Conversation


