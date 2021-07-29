Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2020 – Simone Biles' withdrawal is a sign of resilience and strength

By Jonathan Rhodes, Lecturer in the School of Psychology, University of Plymouth
We all have a choice to safeguard our mental health and that sometimes means saying no. That is the decision American gymnast Simone Biles made when she withdrew from the vault at the Tokyo Olympic Games after receiving her lowest tournament score. Speaking to the press later she said:

After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health.

Her withdrawal has divided…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


