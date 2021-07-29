The largest news agency in the US changes crime reporting practices to 'do less harm and give people second chances'
By Maggie Jones Patterson, Professor of Journalism, Duquesne University
Romayne Smith Fullerton, Associate Professor, Information and Media Studies, Western University
The Associated Press will no longer name those arrested in minor crimes when the news service is unlikely to cover the story’s resolution. That’s a major shift in US news culture.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 29, 2021