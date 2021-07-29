Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lead exposure during childhood may influence adult personality, and not for the better

By Ted Schwaba, Postdoctoral Researcher in Psychology, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Children raised in areas with more atmospheric lead pollution grew up to have less adaptive and less mature personalities, according to a study I led of over 1.5 million people across the U.S. and Europe. As adults, they were less conscientious, less agreeable and, in some cases, more neurotic.

Researchers have known…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


