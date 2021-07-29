Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: UN experts will examine the arbitrary detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich

By paulinea
NewsIn a communique published on 28 July 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 6 other Human Rights and press freedom organisations announce the filing of a complaint to the United Nations' Working group on arbitrary detention on the case of Raman Pratasevich, to jointly ask the UN body to formally declare the Belarusian journalist's detention to be arbitrary. Pratasevich has been held for more than two month.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


