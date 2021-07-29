Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should pregnant women have a COVID vaccine? The evidence says it's safe and effective

By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Share this article
Having a baby brings enough stress and uncertainty without having to deal with a pandemic. Added to that is the difficult decision to have a recently developed vaccine or not.

Last week, pregnant women of all ages were added to Australia’s priority…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF launches a resource platform on journalism safety
~ Is the truth out there? How the Harvard-based Galileo Project will search the skies for alien technology
~ Greece: Stop Denying Refugee Children an Education
~ South Sudan: Summary Executions in North
~ Nepal: New Government Should Address Rights
~ Journalist working remotely in Barbados shares her experience of street harassment
~ History made the world we live in: here's what you'll learn if you choose it in years 11 and 12
~ Zero-COVID is no longer an effective strategy. We need to learn from other countries how to adapt
~ How can the new Closing the Gap dashboard highlight what indicators and targets are on track?
~ Fiji’s other crisis: away from the COVID emergency, political dissent can still get you arrested
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter