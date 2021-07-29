History made the world we live in: here's what you'll learn if you choose it in years 11 and 12
By Heather Sharp, Associate Professor, History and Curriculum Studies, University of Newcastle
Debra Donnelly, Senior Lecturer, University of Newcastle
History isn’t just learning facts. Students learn about the past by researching information and synthesising it to form an evidence-based argument. This skill is useful for a range of careers.
