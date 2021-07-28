Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I don’t want realism. I want magic': behind the fantasy fuelling our real estate voyeurism

By Andrew Toland, Senior Lecturer in Landscape Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
Luxe Listings Sydney is a hit; MTV Cribs is making a comeback. We all want a taste of how the other half live.


© The Conversation -


