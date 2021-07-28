Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways that volunteering can be good for you

By Jennifer A. Jones, Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Management and Leadership, University of Florida
Share this article
More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities. But volunteering also tends to benefit the volunteers themselves in at least four different ways, explains nonprofit management scholar Jennifer A. Jones.

1. Boosting your health, especially if you assist others


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NFTs by chimpanzees, like 1950s primate art, raise questions about the nature of creativity
~ Vaccine hesitancy is decreasing in Canada, but it's too soon to celebrate
~ Does testosterone drive success in men? Not much, our research suggests
~ Controversial Alzheimer's drug highlights concerns about Health Canada approval process
~ France’s Covid health pass raises serious ethical questions
~ Microbes can produce food, fuel and medicine – here’s how maths can make them even more useful
~ Schooling in lockdown isn't home schooling – but we can learn from the real thing
~ Australian farmers are adapting well to climate change, but there's work ahead
~ 'I don’t want realism. I want magic': behind the fantasy fueling our real estate voyeurism
~ Australian media showed their best in covering the COVID pandemic — at least for the first few months
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter